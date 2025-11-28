Two Missing Minors Traced In Hyderabad, Reunited With Parents

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police traced two missing minor students from Vijayawada in Hyderabad on Thursday and reunited them with their parents after counselling.

According to Krishnalanka police, a Class 8 boy and a Class 9 girl from a private school in Rani Gari Thota went missing on Wednesday afternoon after celebrating the boy’s birthday. When they failed to return home by evening, their parents grew anxious, made enquiries with friends and relatives, and subsequently lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case and examined CCTV footage at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, where the two were seen boarding a bus to Hyderabad. Special teams were dispatched to Hyderabad, where inquiries with locals helped trace the children. They were brought back to Vijayawada and handed over to their parents.

Police advised the families to counsel the minors, even as the parents maintained that both children were otherwise well-behaved.