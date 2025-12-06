Two Lakh Devotees Throng Bhaktarahalli Jyothula Utsavam

Anantapur:Nearly two lakh devotees gathered at the 500-year-old Bhaktarahalli in Madakasira mandal of Sri Satya Sai district on Friday to participate in the Jyothula Utsavam.

As part of a long-held tradition, devotees suffering from health issues or unable to have children offered prayers by allowing Bhuthappas (oracles) to walk over their bowed heads, believing it would bring divine blessings.

The historic Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple, where the ritual is performed, was consecrated by Vijayanagara Rajguru Sri Vyasaraja Swamiji five centuries ago and continues to draw massive crowds each year.

Doctor suspended after surgical blade found in patient’s thigh

VijayawadaA government doctor at the Narasaraopet hospital in Palnadu district, identified as Dr Narayana Swamy, has been suspended for dereliction of duty after a surgical blade was found inside a woman’s thigh following a tubectomy procedure.The woman, Ramadevi (22) of Narasaraopet, returned to the hospital on Friday complaining of severe pain. An X-ray revealed a small surgical blade lodged in her thigh, indicating it had been left behind during the surgery. How the blade migrated to the thigh is yet to be determined.The director of health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Krishnaveeni Music Festival to enchant Vijayawada for two days

Vijayawada will host a grand two-day cultural spectacle the Krishnaveeni Music Festival 2025 Edition on December 6 and 7 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. The event is being jointly organised by the Union ministry of tourism and culture (Sangeet Natak Akademi) and the Andhra Pradesh tourism department, said Union tourism department. director (South) D. VenkatesanAddressing the media on Friday, Venkatesan and Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) president Ramisetti Veera Swami announced that tourism minister Kandula Durgesh will inaugurate the festival on December 6.Celebrating Vijayawada’s cultural legacy, the festival’s theme “The Grandeur of Telugu Music Traditions” will highlight the State’s Carnatic roots. It will feature Harikatha, Sankirtana, Veena recitals, vocal concerts and group renditions of Pancharatna Kritis with participation from renowned musicians and students from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.Alongside the performances, the festival will host craft bazaars, handloom exhibitions and cultural showcases by local artisans and weavers, offering visitors a holistic cultural experience.ASHA president Veera Swami said 98 artistes are set to perform across 18 concerts during the two-day event. A festival brochure was released on the occasion.



SEIL Energy funds Rs 4.5-crore sports hub for special athletes

SEIL Energy India Limited on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) to establish an Inclusive Sports Academy at the Composite Regional Centre in Nellore.The project will be developed with a CSR contribution of `4.5 crore from SEIL Energy. The academy will feature a modern all-weather stadium to provide structured sports training for persons with intellectual disabilities, and will also serve as a venue for para-sports and special sports events. SEIL will support trainers, equipment and facility maintenance for one year.SEIL Energy CEO Janmejaya Mahapatra said every child should have the opportunity to play and grow, emphasising that the partnership aims to promote sports among Divyangjan and create pathways for their participation in competitive sport. He noted that the company is committed to nation-building through inclusive development.



Road-safety training rolled out for capital workers

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has launched a comprehensive Road Safety and Defensive Driving Training Programme for personnel involved in the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme, aiming for a “Target Zero” approach to workplace accidents.The training session, held at the APCRDA office in Thullur mandal on Friday, brought together engineering and project staff from APCRDA, the Project Management Consultant (PMC), the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) and project contractors.Led by PgMC Road Safety Specialist Arun Kumar Gajula and PMC Road Safety Specialist Kiran Kumar Egga, the programme addressed the unique safety challenges of large-scale infrastructure development. Participants received briefings on work-zone safety and defensive driving practices designed to reduce risk during construction activities.APCRDA labour commissioner Anita Vani Bhupathi, along with officials Gudivada Gopikrishna and Boya Sreedhar Reddy, reiterated that worker safety is a top priority. The PgMC Capacity Building Team — Suryanarayana, Gangadhari and Manohar Rao M. — supported the training modules.Participants welcomed the initiative and suggested that safety training be held regularly. They also proposed a Road Safety Month in January 2026, to be executed in collaboration with the four E-systems — Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency response.

Udbhav-2025 showcases tribal cultural brilliance from 22 states



The three-day Udbhav-2025 — the sixth National EMRS Cultural, Literary and Arts Festival — concluded on a grand note at KL University on Friday, celebrating the artistic excellence and heritage of tribal students from across India.Over 1,500 students from 22 states showcased their talent in traditional dance, music, drama and cultural competitions across 54 categories. The valedictory ceremony was held at the Krishna Jinka main stage and attended by ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (Social Welfare), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism & Culture) and Gummidi Sandhya Rani (Tribal Welfare & Women & Child Welfare).Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said it was a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh to host the event, noting that participation from 22 states reflected national unity. He praised tribal students as “future leaders of tribal India”.Minister Sandhya Rani highlighted the presence of 1,800 students and teachers from 405 EMRS schools. She lauded Andhra Pradesh’s tribal achievers, including Visakhapatnam yoga champions who performed 108 Surya Namaskars to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, and hailed the global recognition earned by Araku Coffee.Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the festival served as a national stage for tribal art and identity, reinforcing confidence and cultural pride.Senior officials, including Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary M. Mallikarjun Naik, EMRS Joint Commissioner Bipin Chandra Raturi and AP Gurukulam Secretary Gautami, praised the vibrant display of India’s tribal traditions. The event concluded with prize distribution for winners in various categories.



AP names Trivikram Rao as Official Language Commission chief

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed P. Trivikram Rao as president of the Mandali Venkata Krishnarao Official Language Commission. As per the orders issued, he will hold the post for two years from the date of assuming office.The government has also issued guidelines defining the Commission’s key responsibilities. It has been instructed to monitor the use of Telugu across government departments and public sector institutions and to provide necessary directions to improve compliance.The Commission has been tasked with preparing an action plan to enhance the use of Telugu in all official programmes of the state government, while also suggesting measures to limit the usage of English in state-run official events.Regular reviews of progress and the submission of recommendations for strengthening the official language have also been mandated.



Women seek 33% quota in High Court Advocates’ Association election

Vijayawada:Senior advocate Thota Suneetha has filed a petition in the High Court seeking 33% reservation for women advocates in the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association.

She listed the Association’s president, secretary and executive committee members as respondents, and cited the 106th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates one-third reservation for women from local bodies to Parliament.

She also referred to a Supreme Court directive issued in May last year, instructing all SC Bar/Advocates’ Associations to implement one-third reservation for women and requested similar directions for the AP High Court Advocates’ Association.

Justice Gannamaneni Rama Krishna Prasad admitted the petition, issued notices to the Association and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

ACB court rejects bail pleas of liquor scam accused

Vijayawada:The ACB court on Saturday rejected the bail petitions of the accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case.Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Venkatesh Naidu, Balaji Kumar Yadav and Naveen Krishna had earlier sought bail before the court. After hearing the arguments, the court had reserved its order.With the dismissal of their petitions, the accused will continue in judicial remand.

Farmer protests land takeover, tries to end life



A farmer, Gangadhar, attempted to die by suicide after protesting against officials installing power-grid towers on his agricultural land at Yerraguntapalli in Tadipathri mandal, Satya Sai district, on Friday.



Sources said the power-grid team proceeded with tower installation without informing him, leading to a heated protest during which Gangadhar attempted self-harm. He was immediately shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

Tadipathri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy demanded that the power-grid authorities resolve the issue and ensure justice for the farmer and his family.

Research on long-term diseases using Artificial Intelligence stressed

Speakers at the two-day national conference, with the theme “Next Gen Pharma,” stressed on using Artificial Intelligence in research to cure long-term diseases on the inaugural day at Guntur Government Medical College on Friday.



The conference was formally launched by Guntur Medical College principal Dr N.V. Sundarachari, in the presence of GGH superintendent Dr S.S.V. Ramana.

Speaking on the occasion, D. Sundarachari expressed happiness that such a prestigious national-level conference is being hosted at Guntur Medical College.

The speakers emphasised the need to promote environment-friendly pharmacology trials and highlighted the importance of conducting more research on long-term diseases using Artificial Intelligence for the development of new therapeutics.