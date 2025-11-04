Two Killed in Separate Bus Accidents in AP

Amaravati: Two people were killed and twelve others injured in two separate bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident in Eluru district, one person died and four others were injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned near Jubilee Nagar on Monday night.

The bus carrying 15 passengers was proceeding from Dharmajigudem in West Godavari district to Hyderabad when the driver lost control near a curve due to overspeeding and the vehicle turned turtle. "One person died and four others were injured in the accident near Jubilee Nagar in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district," Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Ravichandra told PTI. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. Meanwhile, a woman was killed and at least eight passengers were injured when a private bus belonging to Jabbar Travels overturned after hitting an Eicher vehicle on National Highway 44 near Damajipalli in CK Palli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district in the early hours of Tuesday.