Two Killed in Separate Bus Accidents in AP
The bus carrying 15 passengers was proceeding from Dharmajigudem in West Godavari district to Hyderabad
Amaravati: Two people were killed and twelve others injured in two separate bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident in Eluru district, one person died and four others were injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned near Jubilee Nagar on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as Suraksha (32) of Hyderabad, while her three-year-old daughter Nidhi sustained injuries in the mishap.
The accident occurred around 2 a.m. when the Bengaluru–Hyderabad bus (Reg. No. NL 01B 3382) rammed into an Eicher vehicle heading from Bengaluru towards Kadapa. The impact caused the bus to hit the divider and overturn on the highway. Police said the bus driver, who was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle before the collision.
About 20 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. CK Palli police and local rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Anantapur Government General Hospital. Uninjured passengers were later sent to Hyderabad in another vehicle arranged by the travel company.
Suraksha’s husband, Puneeth, suffered minor injuries while tending to their daughter during the mishap. Among the injured, Meenab (22) of Hyderabad sustained a serious head injury, while Harsha Sri (22) and Mudib (52) were reported to be out of danger, police said.