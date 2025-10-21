Two Killed in Bikes' Collision Near Nandyal

Kurnool: Two persons died in a road accident on the outskirts of Nandyal on Monday. The mishap occurred on the main road near the Ganapathi Temple, located between the KC Canal and the tank bund. According to Nandyal taluk police, two motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in the death of Hussain Basha, 40, on the spot. Mallesh, 30, and his sister Suvarna, who were on the other motorcycle, sustained serious injuries. Police shifted them to Nandyal Government General Hospital where Mallesh succumbed. Police said that Hussain Basha had performed his daughter’s marriage just four days ago. A case was registered and an investigation was underway, said the police.