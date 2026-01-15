Two Killed as Lorry Hits Motorcycle at Thullur

Vijayawada:Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding lorry on the New Bypass Road at Thullur in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to Thullur police, the victims were identified as Buddha Mark (50) and Paul (65). They were travelling on a motorcycle when the lorry rammed into them, killing both on the spot.

Police registered a case and began an investigation. The lorry driver has been taken into custody for questioning.