 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Two Killed as Lorry Hits Motorcycle at Thullur

Andhra Pradesh
15 Jan 2026 12:38 AM IST

According to Thullur police, the victims were identified as Buddha Mark (50) and Paul (65).

Two Killed as Lorry Hits Motorcycle at Thullur
x
Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding lorry on the New Bypass Road at Thullur in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Vijayawada:Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding lorry on the New Bypass Road at Thullur in Guntur district on Wednesday.

According to Thullur police, the victims were identified as Buddha Mark (50) and Paul (65). They were travelling on a motorcycle when the lorry rammed into them, killing both on the spot.

Police registered a case and began an investigation. The lorry driver has been taken into custody for questioning.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lorry Hits Motorcycle Thullur 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X