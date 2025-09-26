Two JNTUK Professors On 2% Scientists’ List

Kakinada:Rayapudi Srinivasa Rao-Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) and Bathula Tirumala Krishna of JNTUK—got place from top 2 per cent scientists list, prepared by Elsevier in conjunction with Stanford University.

The Electrical and Electronics Engineer Professor R. Srinivasa Rao got 6,975th place and ECE Professor B.T. Krishna was placed at 8,584. The main field of research is information and communication Technology and the sub-fields are energy, artificial intelligence and Image Processing for R.Sriniavasa Rao and B.T.Krishna respectively.

R.Srinivasa Rao said that this is the first timeline in the history of JNTUK to get a place in top 2 percent scientist list and both of them have published more than 100 papers and have indexes of 18 and 12 respectively. The Vice Chancellor C.S.R.K. Prasad greeted them.

