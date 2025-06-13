Two IAS Officers From AP Shifted To Central Services

VIJAYAWADA: Two IAS officers working in AP have been shifted to the Central Services on Friday.J. Nivas, working as finance additional secretary, has been appointed as director of census operations/director of citizen registration, Andhra Pradesh for a tenure up to December 31.

Similarly, another IAS officer M. Hari Narayanan working as inspector general, registration and stamps has been appointed to the post of director in the department of drinking water and sanitation, Government of India in New Delhi for a tenure of five years.

Meanwhile, health commissioner G. Veerapandian has been placed in full additional charge of the post of inspector general, registration and stamps department.