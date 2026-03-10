Two Honest Auto Drivers Return Valuables Worth Lakhs in Ongole

Nellore: In a display of honesty, two auto rickshaw drivers in Ongole returned bags containing gold ornaments and cash worth `30 lakh to the police, earning appreciation from district police authorities.

Superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju honoured the drivers during a programme in Ongole on Tuesday and said their actions reflected the integrity expected from public transport operators.

One of the drivers, Gadde Nageswara Rao of Balaji Nagar, found a bag left behind by a passenger near Ongole Court Centre and handed it over at the Ongole One Town police station.

In another incident, Shaik Khaleel of Bilal Nagar found a bag left behind by passengers after dropping them near RIMS Hospital in Ongole. He immediately handed it over to the police. The bag contained about six sovereigns of gold, silver items and cash.

Commending the drivers, the SP said their honesty set an example for society and strengthened public confidence in auto drivers and public transport services.

The programme was attended by Ongole DSP R. Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP K. Srinivasa Rao, traffic inspector Jagadish, One Town CI Nagaraju, Two Town CI Srinivasa Rao, RI Ramana Reddy, traffic SI Kotaiah and other police personnel.