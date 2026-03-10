 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Two Honest Auto Drivers Return Valuables Worth Lakhs in Ongole

Andhra Pradesh
10 March 2026 7:46 PM IST

The bag contained about six sovereigns of gold, silver items and cash

The rate at the prepaid stand from Kacheguda station to Begumpet would cost only Rs 140 but the auto drivers charge between Rs 260 and Rs 280.
x
Representational Image. (Source:DC)

Nellore: In a display of honesty, two auto rickshaw drivers in Ongole returned bags containing gold ornaments and cash worth `30 lakh to the police, earning appreciation from district police authorities.

Superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju honoured the drivers during a programme in Ongole on Tuesday and said their actions reflected the integrity expected from public transport operators.

One of the drivers, Gadde Nageswara Rao of Balaji Nagar, found a bag left behind by a passenger near Ongole Court Centre and handed it over at the Ongole One Town police station.

In another incident, Shaik Khaleel of Bilal Nagar found a bag left behind by passengers after dropping them near RIMS Hospital in Ongole. He immediately handed it over to the police. The bag contained about six sovereigns of gold, silver items and cash.

Commending the drivers, the SP said their honesty set an example for society and strengthened public confidence in auto drivers and public transport services.

The programme was attended by Ongole DSP R. Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP K. Srinivasa Rao, traffic inspector Jagadish, One Town CI Nagaraju, Two Town CI Srinivasa Rao, RI Ramana Reddy, traffic SI Kotaiah and other police personnel.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ongole public transport RIMS hospital auto drivers andhra pradesh gold ornaments 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X