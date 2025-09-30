Two Highway Robbers Arrested in Srikakulam for Chain Snatching

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam district police arrested two men from Odisha for snatching a gold chain from a woman on National Highway 16 over two weeks ago.

Police arrested the accused, Murali Sethi (27) and Ranjan Sahu (24), both residents of Patrapura village in Ganjam district, Odisha, at Korlam Junction after they attempted to flee from police.

According to police records, the chain snatching took place on September 14 at 11:07 a.m. AM when Empala Janiki, a resident of Duganaputtu village in Kaviti mandal, had been traveling from Sompeta to Mandasa on NH 16 to visit her son-in-law. Near the Shiva Temple between Korlam and Palavalasa village junctions, two helmet-wearing men on a motorcycle approached her asking for directions to Srikakulam.

When Janiki slowed down her two-wheeler, the pillion rider snatched a 42-gram gold chain from her neck. The duo then fled toward Palasa at high speed.

Following this, Baruva police station registered a case under Crime No. 91/2025, Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Tuesday morning police spotted two men matching the CCTV footage description at Korlam Junction. When officers attempted to question them, the suspects tried to escape, but police personnel apprehended them.

During interrogation, Murali Sethi and Ranjan Sahu confessed to the crime. Police recovered the stolen 43-gram gold chain, the motorcycle used in the crime and two mobile phones from the accused.