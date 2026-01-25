Two Held With Tiger Claws, Teeth in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Forest officials arrested two persons in Atmakur town of Kurnool district for their alleged involvement in the illegal collection and sale of tiger body parts.

Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted raids and seized five tiger claws and three tiger teeth from the accused.

Forest department sources said the duo were reportedly engaged in smuggling tiger parts for the illegal wildlife trade. Preliminary verification indicated that the seized claws and teeth belonged to a tiger.

The wildlife articles have been sent to a forensic laboratory for scientific examination and confirmation. Further investigation is under way to identify other members of the smuggling network, forest officials said.