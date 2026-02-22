Two Held In Tirumala Theft Cases; Phones Recovered

Nellore: Tirumala Two Town Police arrested two persons in connection with recent thefts targeting devotees and recovered part of the stolen property.

Acting on the directions of senior officers, the police conducted a special drive at the RBGH car parking area in Tirumala and apprehended the suspects when they attempted to flee.

The accused E. Surya (30) of Tiruttani and S. Suresh (28) of Tiruchanur confessed to breaking into a room at GNC Cottages in October 2025 and stealing five mobile phones, cash and gold ornaments. They also admitted to stealing five mobile phones and Rs 1,500 from a devotee near the Tirumala bus stand on February 20.

Police recovered Rs 1,500 in cash and two mobile phones. Surya has a prior theft case registered against him in 2022.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police advised devotees to safeguard their valuables and report any suspicious activity by dialling 112.