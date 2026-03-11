Two Held In Boy’s Death, Illegal Firearms Seized

The Anakapalli police have arrested two persons in connection with the death of 12-year-old, who was killed in the accidental discharge of a country-made firearm on the outskirts of Etikoppaka under Yelamanchili mandal in Anakapalli district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kasimkota Suribabu, a native of Etikoppaka, and Mutyala Appala Ramana, a native of Kasimkota.

Yelamanchili inspector S. Dhanunjaya Rao said the boy, along with eight of his friends, including Suribabu’s son, had gone to Suribabu’s thatched house near the Polavaram canal on the outskirts of Etikoppaka village on Sunday to play and swim.

While the children were playing, Suribabu’s son reportedly told his friends that his father kept two guns in the hut and took out one of them to show them. While explaining how the firearm operated, the loaded gun accidentally went off, killing Kaushik on the spot.

Terrified by the incident, the children fled from the spot. Fearing legal consequences, Suribabu allegedly shifted Kaushik’s body from the spot and dumped it in nearby bushes. He later cleaned the blood stains near the hut in an attempt to destroy evidence and fled from the area along with his son, carrying the two unlicensed firearms. The duo were later traced in Mallavaram, about 15 km from Etikoppaka.

Police arrested Suribabu for possession of illegal firearms and Mutyala Appala Ramana for supplying gunpowder to him. Two country-made firearms and ammunition were seized during the operation.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, 1959, and the Explosives Act, 1884.

Two sentenced to two years in ₹25 lakh theft case

Two persons were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Dhone in connection with a ₹25 lakh theft case.

According to police, the theft took place on October 25, 2025, in a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Based on a complaint lodged by Praveen R. Rawal (52), a resident of Secunderabad, a case was registered at Krishnagiri police station.

During the investigation, police under the supervision of circle inspector B. Madhusudan Rao arrested Mohammed Shaheed (35) and Suheb (20), both natives of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, near Dinnedevarapadu village in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district on October 27, 2025.

After hearing the case, the Dhone court convicted the accused and sentenced them to two years in prison. Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil appreciated public prosecutor Bhaskar Rao and the police officials for securing the conviction.