Two Held For Transporting 171 Kg Of Ganja

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police seized 171.2 kg of ganja and arrested two people transporting it. Addressing a press conference, Krishna district superintendent of police V. Vidyasagar Naidu said intensified checks were underway across the district to curb the movement of ganja, narcotics, and other intoxicants, with the goal of making the district drug-free. The briefing was attended by additional SPs V. V. Naidu and B. Satyanarayana, and C. H. Srinivasa Rao, among others. Based on credible information, police mounted vehicle checks on the night of January 23 near Chinnavutapalli at Madhukhan Cutting under the limits of Atkuru Police Station. Around 9 pm, an Eicher van (AP39 UP 4715) tried to evade the checkpoint by diverting towards Madhukhan Industries Road. The police chased and intercepted the vehicle behind Pinnamaneni Hospital near Aditya Ventures and the Gangamma Temple.

A search led to the seizure of 171.2 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, and the van. The arrested were identified as Hanumanthu Durga Prasad, 38, of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, and Syed Mubarak, alias Basheer, 36, of Kolar district, Karnataka. Investigations revealed the consignment originated from Anakapalli and was destined for Karnataka, with instructions relayed over the phone. Vidyasagar Naidu urged the public to share information on drug trafficking with police or the EAGLE team, assuring confidentiality, and said forward and backward links in the supply chain would be thoroughly verified. He commended the officers and teams involved for the successful operation.