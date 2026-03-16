Two Held For Motorcycle Thefts In Kurnool; Seven Vehicles Seized

Kurnool police arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with a series of motorcycle thefts and recovered seven two-wheelers worth about ₹7 lakh.

The arrests followed complaints from two victims who reported the theft of their parked motorcycles near the Market Yard and a shop in the city.

Acting on the directions of senior officials, a police team led by circle inspector Vikram Simha and sub-inspectors Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sharath Kumar Reddy analysed CCTV footage and traced the accused to Bapuji Nagar.

The police identified the main accused as Mallepogu Chennayya. Six Suzuki Access scooters and one Royal Enfield motorcycle were seized from their possession.

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Youth killed, brother injured in road accident

A youth was killed and his younger brother injured in a road accident at Avutapalli in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

According to Gannavaram police, P. Pranay, an engineering final-year student at a private college, was riding a motorcycle with his younger brother Kaushik, who is studying intermediate second year.

The brothers reportedly collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. Both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a government hospital, where Pranay succumbed to his injuries.

Relatives of the victims alleged that a traffic constable tried to stop the motorcycle by pulling it when the brothers attempted to move away, causing the rider to lose control and crash into the van.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.