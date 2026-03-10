Two Head Nurses Suspended for Dancing in Hospital

Kakinada: East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri has ordered the suspension of two head nurses of the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram after videos of them dancing inside the hospital went viral on social media.

According to officials, the incident occurred a day before International Women’s Day when the nurses were seen dancing to film songs within the hospital premises.

The collector said nurses are expected to play a key role in providing medical services to patients, but the two staff members neglected their responsibilities and violated service discipline by performing dances in the hospital.

Following the incident and the circulation of the videos on social media, the district administration initiated action and issued suspension orders against the two nurses.