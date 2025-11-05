Two Get Life Term For Jammalamadugu Murder

ANANTAPUR: The Kadapa 4th Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court on Wednesday sentenced two persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case that occurred in Jammalamadugu town of Kadapa district.

According to sources, Mungala Ravi, a resident of BC Colony in Jammalamadugu and a local dish operator, had lent Rs 5 lakh as a hand loan to Madhavi of the same town. When Ravi repeatedly demanded repayment, Madhavi, along with L. Suryanarayana Reddy, allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate him.

On January 19, 2017, the duo attacked Ravi with iron rods, resulting in his instant death due to grievous head injuries. Following a complaint lodged by Ravi’s family members, the Jammalamadugu police registered a murder case and conducted an investigation.

After a detailed trial, the 4th ADJ Court on Wednesday convicted both Madhavi and Suryanarayana Reddy and sentenced them to life imprisonment.