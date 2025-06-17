Two Fishermen Died in Bay of Bengal Near Antarvedi

Kakinada: On the day of resuming fish hunts, a tragedy took place in Bay of Bengal as two fishermen – Nagidi Ramu (25) and Tummu Pothuraju (57) of Nagayalanka village in Krishna District – died in Bay of Bengal near Antarvedi in Konaseema District on Monday morning.

According to Sakhinetipalli police, the fishermen went to venture into the sea, and when they reached the "Sagara Sangamam" place near Antarvedi, the two fishermen slipped from the boat, fell into the sea waters, and died. The police recovered the bodies. Sakhinetipalli police registered a case.

Atchannaidu announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to two fishermen drowned in sea

Vijayawada: Minister of agriculture and fisheries K. Atchannaidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh each to the family members of two fishermen who drowned in the sea when they went for fishing near Antarvedi of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The minister said on Monday that of the Rs.10 lakh relief, Rs.5 lakh would be given by the state government while the remaining Rs.5 lakh would be borne from the fisheries department. He assured to extend all requisite support to the bereaved family members.

The minister has directed the officials to create awareness among the fishermen on safety norms to avoid such kind of mishap while fishing in the sea.

The two deceased fishermen were identified as Nagidi Ramu from Gullah Damodara village and Thammu Pothurau of Sangameshwar village in Nagayalanka of Krishna district.