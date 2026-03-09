Two Elephants Electrocuted in Tirupati District

Nellore: In a tragic incident, two wild elephants were electrocuted in Erravaripalli mandal of Chandragiri constituency in Tirupati district after coming into contact with live electric wires late on Sunday night.

According to sources, the elephants reportedly touched electric fencing laid around a mango orchard near Nerabailu village, leading to their death on the spot. The incident came to light on Monday when some local farmers noticed the carcasses of the elephants and alerted the authorities.

Officials said a herd of elephants has been frequently entering nearby villages and damaging crop fields in recent days. In an attempt to protect their orchards and fields, electric wires had been set up around the mango grove, which the elephants accidentally came into contact with.

Forest Department officials rushed to the spot after receiving information from the farmers and began an inquiry into the incident. The deaths of the elephants have caused concern among locals and wildlife officials alike.