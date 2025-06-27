Two Die After Van Rams Into Stationary Truck

Visakhapatnam: Two persons were killed on the spot, and another sustained serious injuries when the van in which they were travelling rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the National Highway near Ugginapalem under Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district in the early hours of Friday.

The police said the two women, after buying flowers in Kadiyapulanka, boarded a van for their home village near Anakapalli. The van hit the stationary truck, which left the driver and a woman dead on the spot. Another woman sustained serious injuries, and she was sent to a local government hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

Traffic in the area stalled for an hour between Yelamanchili and Uggivanipalem. The police used a crane to retrieve the two bodies from the mangled remains of the van.

Transport minister Mandipallli Ramprasad Reddy reacted strongly to the accident, suggesting the RTA and police take up immediate relief measures. He asked them to prepare an action plan to prevent such accidents.

He condoled with the family members of the deceased and directed the district officials to give the best of the medical treatment to the seriously injured woman.