Two Dead, Several Injured In Highway Crash Near Racharlapadu

Tirupati: Two persons died and several others were injured in a road accident on the national highway near Racharlapadu in Kodavalur mandal of Nellore district on Friday. The mishap occurred when a car travelling from Hyderabad to Tirupati lost control and rammed into a tree, reportedly after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

According to police, the vehicle was carrying nine passengers, all reportedly from Hyderabad. S.K. Mastan Saheb (60) died on the spot due to the impact. One of the critically injured passengers, 11-year-old S.K. Ayesha, succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Nellore Government Hospital by the Highway Mobile Ambulance service.

Four others sustained serious injuries, while three suffered minor injuries.

Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the scene, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, and the injured are undergoing treatment. Preliminary findings suggest that driver fatigue and over-speeding were the likely causes of the crash.