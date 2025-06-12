Two Dead, One Critical After Inhaling Toxic Fumes at Vizag Pharma Unit

Two workers died and one is in critical condition after inhaling toxic fumes at a pharmaceutical company. The incident occurred at the private firm Sai Sreyam Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, located at Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalle district, in the early hours of Thursday.The deceased have been identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar (Safety Manager) and Saragadam Kumar (Safety Officer). Baidu Baisal, who was also affected in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment.According to reports, the trio inhaled the toxic fumes while collecting chemicals at the treatment plant and examining the levels of waste chemicals.Leaders and activists from trade unions have demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for each of the deceased workers’ families. They have also called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and strict action against the management.