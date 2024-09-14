Two dead, four injured in Chittoor road accident

Kurnool: A tragic road accident near Bangurapalyam in Chittoor district on Saturday claimed the lives of two people and left four others injured.



The incident occurred around 7:30 am when a car traveling from Bengaluru to Tirupati via Doddaballapur overturned on the Bangurapalyam flyover bridge due to a tyre burst.

The victims, a family of six, were returning to Tirupati after leaving Doddaballapur early that morning.

Gangaiah, 56, and Lakshmi, 35, both from Bengaluru, lost their lives in the accident. The injured family members, Srinivasa Murthy, Suchitra, Usha, and Dharani, were immediately taken to Bangurapalyam Hospital for medical attention.

Local authorities, including Bangurapalyam tahsildar Babu Rajendra Prasad, circle inspector Srinivas, and sub-inspector Rambhupal, responded to the scene. The injured victims, who requested to be transferred to Kolar Hospital for further treatment, were transported by ambulance to the facility. The Bangurapalyam police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident.



