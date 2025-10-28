Two Dead as Cyclone Hits, Godavari Districts Plunged into Darkness

Kakinada: Cyclone Montha has claimed the life of two persons in the Godavari districts till reports came in around 9 p.m. Gusty winds uprooted trees and electric poles, disrupting power supply and leaving entire areas in darkness.

Earlier, officials evacuated 19,305 people to 507 rehabilitation centres in the five districts of Kakinada, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts.

A woman G. Veeraveni (49) died on the spot at Makavanipalem village in Mamidikuduru mandal in East Godavari when a tree got uprooted in gale winds and fell on her. At Kakinada, a youth got washed away into the sea in Kumbhabhishekam area.

Waves rose 5–6 metres in height and crashed into the coast near Kakinada and Uppada, terrorising people. Boulders and stones along Kakinada-Uppada beach road got shattered to smithereens.

East Godavari district collector S. Shan Mohan said they evacuated 12,135 people to 401 rehabilitation centres, providing them all facilities including drinking water, food and milk. He said that 67 villages and five urban areas in 18 mandals have been affected due to the cyclone in the district.

Montha eroded the coast of PM Lanka village in West Godavari district. Power minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, union Mines and Industries minister of state B.Srinivasa Varma, and district collector C. Nagarani visited the area.

People of Konaseema started comparing the cyclone to that of 1996 that claimed thousands of lives. Officials said about 6,000 people have been shifted to 120 rehabilitation centres

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said the cyclone has impacted 17 villages in the district.