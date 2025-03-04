Two Dead as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River

Rajamahendravaram: Two people lost their lives after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Rajamahendravaram on Monday night.



According to reports, a group of 20 people had travelled to Lanka by boat. While some were returning, the boat lost control and overturned, reportedly due to water entering the vessel. At the time of the accident, 12 people were on board.



Rescue teams, including officials and fire personnel, managed to save 10 passengers. However, two individuals—identified as Annavaram (54) and Raju (25)—went missing. After an extensive search operation, their bodies were recovered.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.



