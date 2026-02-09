 Top
Two cows rescued after falling into drainage in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh
9 Feb 2026 12:47 AM IST

Police and civic staff rushed to the spot and safely rescued the cows. No injuries were reported.

City traffic police, along with civic authorities, rescued two cows that had fallen into a drainage near the BRTS Food Junction with the help of a crane on Sunday. (Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: City traffic police, along with civic authorities, rescued two cows that had fallen into a drainage near the BRTS Food Junction with the help of a crane on Sunday.

The animals accidentally slipped into the drainage and got stuck. Local residents who noticed the incident alerted the Three Town traffic police and municipal corporation officials.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
traffic police cows drainage 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

