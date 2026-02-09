Two cows rescued after falling into drainage in Vijayawada
Police and civic staff rushed to the spot and safely rescued the cows. No injuries were reported.
Vijayawada: City traffic police, along with civic authorities, rescued two cows that had fallen into a drainage near the BRTS Food Junction with the help of a crane on Sunday.
The animals accidentally slipped into the drainage and got stuck. Local residents who noticed the incident alerted the Three Town traffic police and municipal corporation officials.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
