Two Cousins Die Of Suffocation After Falling Asleep In A Closed Car

Two youths died of suffocation after locking themselves in a car in an inebriated condition on Sunday. Dilip, 25, and his cousin Vinay, 20, belonging to Kandriga village in Bucchinaidu Kandriga mandal, Tirupati district consumed alcohol in the car parking it at Kaluvagadda Street in Tiruchanur limits.

After some time, they fell asleep with the AC in the car switched on. However, with petrol getting exhausted in the vehicle, the AC got switched off, following which they could not breathe and died.

Before consuming alcohol, the duo went into the vehicle and lowered the car cover due to which nobody could identify the incident.

On Monday morning, Dilip's father lodged a police complaint following which the bodies were found and shifted to RUIA Hospital.

The car in which the brothers died has Delhi registration (DL9CT1765) but their family members do not know who owned the vehicle. Police registered a case and began investigation.