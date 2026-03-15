Two Brothers Killed, Seven Injured In Nellore Road Mishap

Nellore: Two brothers were killed and seven others injured in a road accident near the SPSR Nellore–Prakasam district border on Saturday when a speeding car rammed into an auto carrying labourers from behind.

According to police, eight labourers from Virepalli village were travelling in an auto to Tettu for daily wage work. When the vehicle reached near Mocharla, a car coming at high speed from behind hit the auto.

The impact caused the auto to overturn, killing Yakashiri Ramulu (58) on the spot. The remaining passengers were rushed to Kavali Government Hospital for treatment, where Ramulu’s brother Venkayya (56) later succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the injured, including the auto driver Sultan Basha and Yakashiri Polayya, were reported to be in critical condition and were shifted to Nellore for better treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.