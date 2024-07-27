ASR District: Two Linemen Cross Swollen Stream to Restore Power in Villages

Visakhapatnam: Two linemen won accolades from the authorities for their brave act. The employees of AP Eastern Power Distribution Limited (APEPDCL) risked their lives to restore power in a remote area that was interrupted by heavy rainfall in ASR district. The two workers dared to reach the villages of Sunnampadu and Devarapalli by walking on ropes tied to trees from one end to the other to cross the swollen stream Pedda Konda Vagu and restore power.



EPDCL officials reported that the power supply had been disrupted in several areas within the Rajahmundry circle, with most of them being restored by Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, bamboo canes and fallen trees on the feeder line from Maredumilli forest to Sunnampadu village caused a power outage, affecting more than 800 residents in Sunnampadu and Devarapalli.



Following directions from the Rajahmundry circle SE Murthy, AE Srinivas roped in two linemen, Ramaiah and Neelanna Dora, to restore the power.

