Two Ayyappa Devotees From Srikakulam Killed in Tamil Nadu Road Accident

Srikakulam: Two Ayyappa devotees from Srikakulam were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The victims were among a group of six devotees from Veeraramachandrapuram and Pedanchala villages of Palasa mandal, who were returning home after offering prayers at Sabarimala.

According to sources, their car collided with a lorry near Rameswaram, resulting in the deaths of Naveen (24) and Sai (25) on the spot. Three others sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable, officials added.

Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha expressed condolences over the incident and extended support to the bereaved families.