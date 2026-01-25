Two Arrested with 6.2 Kg of anja in Chittoor

The Chittoor district police arrested two persons and seized 6.2 kg of ganja, valued at about Rs 2.5 lakh, along with five mobile phones, during a special drive against drug peddling.



Acting on the directions of SP Tushar Dudi, special surveillance was intensified to prevent the sale of ganja and to ensure that youth do not fall into drug addiction. As part of this drive, a police team led by Chittoor DSP T. Sainath conducted checks based on specific information received by Chittoor I Town Police Inspector M. Maheswara Rao.

At around 12.30 pm on Saturday, the police team noticed a man and a woman behaving suspiciously near an open area behind the APSRTC bus stand in Chittoor town. They were detained, and during the search, the police recovered 6.2 kg of ganja and five mobile phones from their possession. A case was registered, and the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.



The arrested individuals were identified as Bujji (27) of SR Puram mandal and Kakari Shivateja (25) of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Police said both had one previous case each. Preliminary investigation revealed that ganja was being sourced from Odisha and supplied to Tirupati and Chittoor areas for local sale. Police said efforts were on to identify and arrest others involved.



