Two Arrested In Guntur For Supplying MDMA

VIJAYAWADA: Nallapadu police in Guntur district arrested two persons for allegedly selling MDMA, a controlled psychotropic substance.

Briefing media on Friday, Guntur South DSP G. Bhanodaya revealed that based on a tip-off, police officers, including Nallapadu circle inspector Vamsidhar, apprehended the duo near the Y-junction at Ankireddypalem village on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. They have been identified as Vishal Singh Chauhan, 22, from Bengaluru North and Battula Srinivas, 23, from Guntur Rural.

Police seized 11 grams of MDMA in the operation. They have registered a case (Crime No.1220/2025) under NDPS Act sections 8(c) read with 21(c). A detailed investigation is going on.

DSP Bhanodaya explained that Vishal Singh worked for a Bengaluru-based peddler named Sanjay, who sold drugs to several customers including a Guntur resident named Khaja. Vishal admitted to receiving ₹2,000 to deliver 11 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru to Khaja through Battula Srinivas, who is Khaja’s driver.

Police intercepted and arrested Vishal Singh and Srinivas while the latter had been proceeding to deliver MDMA to Khaja and his associate Vijay Sagar.

Bhanodaya said they are on the lookout for Sanjay, Khaja and Vijay Sagar. She said as per orders of Guntur SP Vakul Jindal, they have set up a strong vigil to curb drug trafficking.