Two Arrested for Leopard Killing in Prakasam

Kurnool: Ganjivaripalle forest officials have arrested Dontha Ramaiah and his son Dontha Yellaiah in connection with the killing of a leopard. The leopard died after getting caught in a net in Kolukula Beat, Yerragondapalem, on February 16. Prakasam forest officials said the CCTV footage was instrumental in solving the case. Additionally, three other persons were arrested in connection with a separate hunting incident.

According to reports, the leopard was killed after falling into a trap set by hunters for wild boars in the Kolukula Beat of the Yerragondapalem forest range in Prakasam district. Forest Ranger Subba Rao said that three more persons involved in illegal hunting were also arrested. The accused, Makyam Balaguravaiah, Kancharla Srinu, and Buruju Venkata Ramanaiah from Chennarayunipalle, were interrogated before their arrest. Forest officials seized nets, deer horns, knives, flashlights, and motorcycles from them. In total, five people have been arrested in connection with the two incidents and have been produced before the Markapuram court, said the official.