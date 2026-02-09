Two AP Women Farmers To Represent India on Global Tour

Vijayawada: Two women farmers from Andhra Pradesh are embarking on a multi-country European tour to represent the state's groundbreaking Community-Managed Natural Farming (CMNF) programme on international platforms, marking a significant milestone for India's natural farming movement.

Arika Narasamma, a farmer-scientist from Durubili village in Parvathipuram Manyam district, and Lalam Jyothi, a community mentor from Santhapalem village in Anakapalli district, will lead a delegation traveling across Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium over the coming weeks.

The delegation, which also includes Yarrakonda Sudhakar from APCNF's science team and Swati Renduchintala, lead for international cooperation, will engage with universities, research institutes, policymakers, and organic farmer networks across Europe.

They will share their experiences of practicing natural farming techniques that have restored soil health, reduced input costs, enhanced biodiversity, and strengthened food security in their communities.

Their itinerary includes participation in Biofach, the world's premier organic trade fair in Germany; academic dialogues with institutions such as Weihenstephan University of Applied Sciences, BFH Bern, and Wageningen University; and the Weltacker Global Field Conference focusing on women in agriculture. The delegation will also interact with officials at the European Commission in Brussels.

"It is a matter of great honour that smallholder and tribal women farmers from the state are representing India on international platforms," said T. Vijay Kumar (Retd.), executive vice chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) and adviser to the government of Andhra Pradesh.

"Farmers are the foundation and driving force of the natural farming movement, and their leadership on global stages reflects the strength and credibility of the programme,” he said.