Two Ancient Idols Unearthed at Shiva Temple in Undi

Kakinada: Two ancient idols have been unearthed within the premises of the Shiva Temple at Undi in West Godavari district.

One idol has been identified as that of Shiva and Parvati. However, details of the second idol are not available.

Temple priest Chalapati Rao disclosed to devotees on Sunday that he had noticed an arch on the top of Vinayaka idol in the temple. When he inspected, he realised that one is an idol of Shiva and Parvati.

Chalapati Rao believes the idol may belong to the Pallava era, as there is a trisulam behind Shiva and Parvati.

Devotees have suggested that the temple priest inform the Archaeological department, so that the idols could be examined and more details found.