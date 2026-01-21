Two Amrit Bharat Express Services Run via Duvvada

Visakhapatnam: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagging off the new category of superfast trains on January 17 and 18, the Railway Board has introduced two weekly Amrit Bharat Express services connecting the southern and eastern parts of the country with the northeastern region.

Train No. 16107 Tambaram-Santragachi Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will commence operations on January 23, departing from Tambaram every Friday at 3:30 pm. The train will reach Duvvada the following morning at 04:50 am and, after a brief halt, continue to arrive at Santragachi at 8:15 am on Saturday.

In return direction, Train No. 16108 Santragachi-Tambaram Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will leave Santragachi every Saturday at 23:55 hours, starting January 24. The train will reach Duvvada on Sunday at 16:38 hours and arrive at Tambaram at 09:15 hours on Monday.

Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru-Balurghat Weekly Express will begin service on January 21, departing from SMVT Bengaluru every Wednesday at 10:15 hours. The train will reach Duvvada early Thursday at 03:35 am and arrive at Balurghat at 10:00 am on Friday.

In return direction, Train No. 16524 Balurghat-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express will depart from Balurghat every Saturday at 05:15 am, effective January 24. The train will reach Duvvada on Sunday at 06:30 am and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru early Monday at 03:00 am.