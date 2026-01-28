Twists And Turns in Kurnool Silver Seizure Case

KURNOOL: The sensational case involving the seizure of 105 kg of silver in Kurnool district in 2021 has resurfaced. In the interim, the case has taken several dramatic turns. In the past four years, the matter has once again landed before the AP High Court.

In 2021, Kurnool Taluk police seized 105 kg of silver ornaments from a Kerala-based jewellery trader at the Kurnool Bus Stand, suspecting irregularities in transport and taxation. The police subsequently wrote to GST authorities seeking clarification on the value and tax implications of the seized silver. Even though one year had lapsed, the matter remained unresolved.

In protest, the jewellery trader approached the High Court, seeking the return of his ornaments. The court ruled that the trader must first pay a penalty before the silver could be released. Acting on the court’s directions, the trader paid a penalty of ₹38 lakh.

Before the handing over of the silver to the jeweller, the issue took an unexpected turn. During the two years the silver had remained in police custody at the Kurnool Taluk police station, two police constables allegedly stole and sold a portion of the seized silver.

With the High Court ordering the release of ornaments with payment of the penalty, senior police officials found discrepancies in weight and quantity of the silver. They reportedly recovered the missing silver from the two constables and handed over the entire seized silver consignment to the trader.

The controversy resurfaced when the trader once again approached the High Court, alleging that the silver returned to him is deficient in weight, purity, and value. He claimed losses amounting to nearly ₹28 lakh and sought compensation.

Taking a serious note of the allegations, the High Court has now issued notices to both the Kurnool police and GST authorities, reopening the case. The renewed scrutiny has reportedly left the police grappling with how to address the matter.

Kurnool GST joint commissioner Neeraj clarified to Deccan Chronicle that the department has no direct role in the custody or return of the silver. It is entirely within the domain of police.

Neeraj said a report will be submitted to the High Court after consultations with the government pleader, reiterating that GST authorities are not involved in any irregularities.