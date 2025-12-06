Twist in TTD Parakamani Case As Accused Ravi Kumar Releases Selfie Video

In the video, he admits to the theft, calling it a grave sin. But he has strongly denied allegations and rumours circulating ever since the case shocked Tirumala on April 29, 2023.Ravi Kumar, who previously worked as a clerk at the Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and also ran cable TV and real estate businesses, said he alone committed the theft two years ago. On April 29, 2023, he had been caught red-handed attempting to steal USD 900 (about Rs 72,000) from Parakamani.The accused maintained that he and his family, in deep repentance, voluntarily donated 90 per cent of their assets valued at around Rs 14 crore to TTD soon after the incident.“People are now saying I paid bribes or gave shares of my property to some people under pressure. Why would I bribe anyone to donate my own property to TTD,” he asked in the video.He alleged that a few people have tried to blackmail him after the incident, forcing him to file police cases against them in the past.Ravi Kumar has addressed one of the most bizarre rumours that went viral—that he had undergone a private surgical procedure to hide valuables stolen from the Parakamani. Calling it “baseless and cruel propaganda,” he said the rumour deeply disturbed his entire family.“If the honourable court orders, I am ready for any medical examination to prove that these allegations are absolutely false,” he stated.The Parakamani case had earlier seen an unexpected twist when the Lok Adalat in Tirupati acquitted Ravi Kumar on September 9, 2023, after a compromise settlement with the then TTD AVSO Y. Satish Kumar involving the former’s own and family property worth Rs 14 crore.On this, a writ petition had been filed by journalist Macherla Srinivas in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which ordered a fresh probe by the CID and ACB. Both these agencies have submitted their reports in sealed covers on December 2. The next hearing of the case in the High Court is scheduled on December 9.Adding further to the mystery, the original complainant in the Parakamani case – Railway police inspector T. Satish Kumar – had been found dead under suspicious circumstances on November 10 while travelling to Tirupati to appear before the CID. Police have confirmed the death as a murder.