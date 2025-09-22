Twin Systems in Bay to Bring Heavy Rain to AP from September 25

Visakhapatnam: Twin systems in the Bay of Bengal are likely to bring heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh from September 25 onwards. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar currently extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Another low-pressure area is expected to develop over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25. Moving west-northwestwards, it is likely to intensify into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 26. The system is expected to cross the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, the IMD reported.

Under the influence of these systems, heavy rains are likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema from September 24. Isolated areas in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience heavy rainfall on September 24, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph are expected in isolated areas of CAP, and 30–40 kmph in Rayalaseema.

On September 25–27, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in CAP and Rayalaseema, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds of similar speeds are expected across these regions.

During the past 24 hours, Jangamaheswarapuram (Palnadu) recorded the highest rainfall of 8.9 cm, followed by Tiruvuru (NTR) 8.8 cm, Guntur 7.4 cm, Amaravati and Nandigama 6.8 cm each, Chintalapudi (Eluru) 6.5 cm, and Bhimadole (Eluru) 6.2 cm.