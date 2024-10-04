Twin Systems Developing in Bay of Bengal, One off AP

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Two monsoon troughs are taking shape over the Bay of Bengal, according to Skymet, a private weather service. A cyclonic circulation has been observed over southern Bangladesh and its surroundings, extending southward. This system is expected to generate a low-pressure area in North Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. The system is projected to move across Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from October 5 to October 7, bringing active monsoon conditions to these regions.

The cyclonic circulation will also lead to widespread rain and thundershowers throughout northeast India. However, as the low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal, weather activity in the northeastern states is expected to diminish after October 5. Attention will shift to Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand starting October 4, with weather patterns persisting for three to four days. While the activity may not be extreme, it should be sufficient to maintain an active monsoon, with some effects reaching parts of Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

Following this, another cyclonic circulation is anticipated to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu, around October 7 or 8. As this system moves inland and slightly northward, it is likely to merge with the existing circulation over the eastern states. This merger will activate the monsoon across the southern peninsula, affecting areas in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The IMD Amaravati report noted that lower tropospheric westerly and northwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Consequently, heavy rains are forecasted for isolated locations in Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms with lightning are expected in various parts of north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm activity is projected to continue until October 7, according to the report released Thursday.