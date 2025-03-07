Turlapati Rajeswari among Sahitya Akademi translation prize winners

New Delhi, March 7: Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced the names of 21 translators, including Anisur Rahman in English and Madan Soni in Hindi, for its annual Translation Prize for 2024.

"The executive board of the Sahitya Akademi, which met at Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi, today (friday), under the chairmanship of its president, Madhav Kaushik, approved the selection of 21 books for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2024," the National Academy of Letters said in a statement. "The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the three-member jury each in the concerned languages, in accordance with the rules and procedure laid down for the purpose," it said.

The translation prize in Nepali and Sanskrit will be declared at a later stage, it added. While Rahman has been selected for "The Wonderful World of Urdu Ghazals", an English translation of the Urdu poetry collection "Hazaaron Khwashishein Aisi", Soni has won the prize for the Hindi translation of the biography of Indian modern artist Syed Hyder Raza, originally written in English by Yashodhara Dalmia. The prize is given to translations first published during the five years prior to the year immediately preceding the year of award (between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2022). Soibamcha Indrakumar will be presented the award for the Manipuri translation of Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem "Madhubala", Anjan Sharma for the Assamese translation of Kanak Lal Barua's "Early History of Kamarupa", and Archana Kesar for her Dogri translation of Bhisham Sahni's landmark Hindi novel "Tamas". Other translators to receive the prize are Basudeb Das (Bengali), Uttara Bwiswmuthiary (Bodo), Ramanik Agrawat (Gujarati), Siddhaling Pattanshetti (Kannada), Ghulam Nabi Aatash (Kashmiri), Milind Mhamal (Konkani), Keshkar Thakur (Maithili), KV Kumaran (Malayalam), Sudarshan Athavale (Marathi), Suvash Satpathy (Odia), Chandan Negi (Punjabi), Sohandan Charan (Rajasthani), Nazir Hembram (Santali), (Late) Shobha Lalchandani (Sindhi), P Vimala (Tamil), and Turlapati Rajeswari (Telugu). The translators will receive an amount of Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque at a special function to be held sometime later this year