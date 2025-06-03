Tuni Arson Case: Andhra Govt Withdraws High Court Appeal Against Acquittal

Vijayawada: In a surprising U-turn, the State government has withdrawn its move to file an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of 41 accused in the 2016 Tuni arson case. The original acquittal verdict was delivered by the VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court for Railways in Vijayawada on May 1, 2023.

Though the government had earlier directed public prosecutors on Monday to challenge the lower court’s judgment, it has now decided not to proceed with the appeal.

The incident, which occurred on January 31, 2016, involved large-scale violence during the 'Kapu Garjana' rally led by former minister Mudragada Padmanabham and others. Protesters stormed the Tuni railway station and set fire to the Ratnachal Express and several other vehicles.

In response, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) booked the accused under several charges including Sections 143, 147, 148, 353, and 438 of the IPC, Section 120(b), provisions of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

After years of investigation, the chargesheet was submitted in 2021. Between 2021 and 2023, the trial court examined 25 witnesses before acquitting all 41 accused. In its ruling, the court also ordered disciplinary action against three RPF officials, citing a flawed investigation.







