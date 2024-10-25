Tungabhadra swells at Mantralayam

Kurnool:Due to the heavy flow of floodwaters in the Tungabhadra River near the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam, police officials have relocated small traders from the riverside area to safer locations. Over the past week, the Tungabhadra River has risen significantly in Mantralayam due to floodwater being released from the Tungabhadra Dam in Hospet, Karnataka. Consequently, devotees have been denied permission to bathe in the river.

Devotees are expressing serious concern regarding sewage flowing from a manhole on the main road into the entrance of the renowned Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, as well as sewage entering the Madhva Corridor from the entrance of the Sri Mutt, causing severe issues for worshippers.

Additionally, the Srisailam reservoir is receiving 139,000 cusecs of water from upstream, while officials are releasing 99,377 cusecs downstream. The reservoir is nearly full, holding 215.33 tmc feet of water. The main source, Sunkesula, is receiving 118,200 cusecs of water and releasing the same volume, with the reservoir currently containing 0.950 tmc feet of water out of its full capacity of 1.2 tmc feet. Officials are also releasing 2,445 cusecs for the KC canal. Meanwhile, Jurala is experiencing a slight inflow of 47,214 cusecs while releasing 38,811 cusecs.