 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Tungabhadra, Srisailam Projects Receive Heavy Inflows

Andhra Pradesh
P.V. Prasad
28 Jun 2025 10:12 PM IST

On Saturday morning, the inflow rate was recorded at 60,023 cusecs. Currently, the reservoir holds 61.89 TMCft of water at a level of 1,620.20 ft. In view of the increasing inflows, preparations were underway to release water downstream.

Tungabhadra, Srisailam Projects Receive Heavy Inflows
x
Tungabhadra reservoir—DC Image

Kurnool: Tungabhadra Dam Board officials said that a huge flood inflow was reaching the Tungabhadra reservoir, which supplies drinking water to both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On Saturday morning, the inflow rate was recorded at 60,023 cusecs. Currently, the reservoir holds 61.89 TMCft of water at a level of 1,620.20 ft. In view of the increasing inflows, preparations were underway to release water downstream. Meanwhile, the Srisailam reservoir is also receiving heavy inflows of 1.05 lakh cusecs. As of Saturday, the reservoir held 129.78 TMCft, which is nearly 60 per cent of its total storage capacity of 215 TMCft.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tungabhadra reservoir tungabhadra dam drinking water 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
P.V. Prasad
About the AuthorP.V. Prasad

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X