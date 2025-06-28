Tungabhadra, Srisailam Projects Receive Heavy Inflows

Kurnool: Tungabhadra Dam Board officials said that a huge flood inflow was reaching the Tungabhadra reservoir, which supplies drinking water to both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. On Saturday morning, the inflow rate was recorded at 60,023 cusecs. Currently, the reservoir holds 61.89 TMCft of water at a level of 1,620.20 ft. In view of the increasing inflows, preparations were underway to release water downstream. Meanwhile, the Srisailam reservoir is also receiving heavy inflows of 1.05 lakh cusecs. As of Saturday, the reservoir held 129.78 TMCft, which is nearly 60 per cent of its total storage capacity of 215 TMCft.