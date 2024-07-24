Tungabhadra dam to fill in three days

Anantapur: Tungabhadra (TB) dam will fill within three days following continuous heavy inflows from the upstream areas, official sources said.



As on Wednesday, the dam has 99 TMC feet of water against its maximum capacity of 105.78 TMC feet, following inflows of 84,115 cusecs of water.

TB dam authorities are releasing 14,791 cusecs into High Level Main Canal (HLMC), Low Level Canal (LLC) and power canals. They have lifted 10 crest gates of the dam to release excess water downstream into the river.

Sources said in view of constant floods into the Tungabhadra dam from upstream Hampi and Raichur in Karnataka, a few more crest gates of the dam will be lifted, so that the water goes to the downstream Srisailam reservoir.

High Level Main Canal authorities are planning to fill summer storage tanks to meet drinking water needs in Anantapur district.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav has directed the Rural Water Supply department to make necessary arrangements to fill all summer storage tanks in the Uravakonda area in view of drinking water scarcity last year.