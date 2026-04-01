Tungabhadra Dam Gate Replacement To Be Completed By May: Keshav

ANANTAPUR: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav on Tuesday said the ongoing replacement of all 33 crest gates at the Tungabhadra dam is progressing rapidly and will be completed by May.

Inspecting the works near Hospet along with whip Kalava Srinivasulu, he said 18 gates have been installed, while welding work is under way. Nine gates have completed welding, and the remaining are nearing completion.

Keshav said replacing all 33 gates in a single season is a record and will ensure full storage capacity for the upcoming monsoon. He added that the works are likely to be completed ahead of schedule.

He said the government is prioritising the interests of Rayalaseema farmers and highlighted modernisation works such as the Handri-Neeva canal expansion.

The minister noted that concerns over the deteriorating condition of the dam gates had been raised earlier by expert bodies, including the Central Water Commission. He said replacing the 60-foot gates involves complex logistics and precision work.

He also inspected the 802-metre Daroji tunnel on the Tungabhadra High-Level Canal and reviewed desilting works to ensure smooth water flow.

Officials said the new gates, replacing those in use since 1958, are expected to ensure reliable operations for the next 50 years.



