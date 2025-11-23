TUDA Moots Rs 50-Crore ‘Padmavathi Ghat’ on Swarnamukhi River

Tirupati: A weekly ‘Padmavathi Harathi’ may soon become a new ritual at Tiruchanoor, with the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) proposing a dedicated ‘Padmavathi Ghat’ along the Swarnamukhi river. The Rs 50-crore project aims to develop a structured riverfront, replacing the temporary bathing arrangements used during festival seasons.

Currently, lakhs of devotees take a holy dip in the ‘Padma Sarovaram’ during Panchami Theertham, the concluding ceremony of Goddess Padmavathi’s Karthika Brahmotsavams. The tank often becomes overcrowded, raising serious safety concerns. Officials say the existing setup has become unsustainable given the rising annual footfall.

A technical team, including a water expert from Rajahmundry, inspected the proposed location and suggested design options for a permanent ghat on the banks of the Swarnamukhi. The plan covers a 50-acre site presently used as a parking area on the Tiruchanoor–Padipeta stretch. TUDA intends to convert this into a spacious ghat complex with designated bathing zones, access points, and essential amenities.

A major challenge lies upstream, where untreated sewage from several residential localities enters the river before it reaches Tiruchanoor. TUDA officials said the ghat cannot be developed unless water quality is ensured. The civic body has been asked to install sewage treatment units at key discharge points.

To secure an adequate water supply during the pilgrimage season, the planning team has proposed 11 check-dams upstream at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore. These structures are expected to maintain storage levels even during dry spells.

TUDA chairman C. Divakar Reddy said revenue, survey, planning and other departments are being involved jointly to prevent delays. He added that the initiative follows Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directions to upgrade pilgrim infrastructure at Tiruchanoor. “Once realised, the project will provide a dedicated riverfront landmark for devotees,” he said.