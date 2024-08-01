TTD’s ‘Dial Your EO’ from August 2

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced its monthly “Dial Your EO” programme, scheduled for August 2 at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala.



Devotees are invited to call 0877 2263261 to directly share their complaints, suggestions, and feedback with TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao. The one-hour live phone-in session will be broadcast on Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., providing an opportunity for devotees to engage with the temple administration.

This initiative aims to enhance communication between the TTD and its devotees, fostering transparency and improving services at the renowned pilgrimage site.



