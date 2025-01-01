TTD’s Additional Kiosk at Tirumala for Cashless Donations to SVAP Trust

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened an additional kiosk at the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala. The kiosk was inaugurated on Wednesday by TTD additional executive officer (EO) Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary enables devotees to make seamless contributions to the SV Anna Prasada (SVAP) Trust through a secure and hassle-free process.

Donated by Union Bank of India, the kiosk facilitates donations via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Devotees can scan a QR code on the screen, select an amount ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 1 lakh, and complete the payment instantly. “This initiative is part of TTD’s efforts to embrace technology and provide a user-friendly experience to devotees while supporting the noble cause of Anna Prasadam,” said Venkaiah Chowdary during the launch.

He urged devotees to take advantage of this cashless facility, which eliminates the need for handling physical currency and ensures transparency. “We encourage all devotees to use these kiosks for their contributions. It is fast, secure and supports the trust’s mission to serve free meals to thousands of pilgrims daily,” the additional EO stated.

According to TTD EO J. Syamala Rao, Rs 55 lakh have been donated through the kiosks operational in Tirumala in just 50 days. Additional kiosks have been installed at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple, Vontimitta Kodanda Rama Temple and Srivari Temple in Bengaluru. These have received Rs 5 lakh in 15 days.

Last week, TTD started a kiosk at Sri Vakulamatha Temple near Peruru, with plans to roll out similar facilities at Srivari temples in Vijayawada, Chennai and Hyderabad next week. Currently, the kiosks are for donations for SVAP Trust. TTD is working to expand the system to cover all temple services, including seva bookings and other contributions.

“These kiosks represent a step forward in making TTD services more accessible and efficient for devotees. We aim to expand the scope of these machines soon, ensuring cashless payments for various services,” explained a TTD official.