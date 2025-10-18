TTD Warns Devotees Against Middlemen After ₹4 Lakh Darshan Ticket Fraud at Tirumala

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a strong warning to devotees after a recent incident in which a middleman cheated pilgrims of ₹4 lakh by promising VIP break darshan and arjitha seva tickets.

According to reports, the accused collected money from devotees from Telangana claiming he could arrange special darshan tickets. After receiving the payment online, the fraudster switched off his phone and went absconding. One of the devotees later lodged a complaint with the TTD Vigilance officials, following which the Tirumala police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Taking serious note of such incidents, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu appealed to devotees not to approach any touts or middlemen for darshan or accommodation. “It has come to my notice that several touts and middlemen have been indulging in different types of modus operandi to trap gullible devotees by offering to help them book VIP break darshan and arjitha sevas,” Naidu said in a statement.

He further warned that some of these conmen have been posing as TTD officials or as staff attached to ministers and elected representatives. “Numerous instances of these middlemen collecting large amounts of money and duping devotees have come to light,” he said.

The TTD has launched a special drive to identify and take legal action against such touts. Devotees have been urged to book their darshan tickets only through the official TTD website and to immediately contact TTD Vigilance or the police if approached by any middlemen.

“Let us join hands to keep Tirumala clean and safe,” Naidu added, concluding his appeal with the words — “Om Namo Venkatesaya.”