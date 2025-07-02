TTD Warns Devotees Against Fake Social Media Messages On Food Rates

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to devotees not to believe or share false information circulated on social media about hotel and food prices in Tirumala.

Officials noted a message titled “Hotel Charges in Tirumala” had been widely circulated on social media recently, containing fabricated claims about food rates.

“The prices mentioned in the viral post are completely imaginary. We request devotees not to fall prey to such baseless propaganda,” TTD said in a statement on Wednesday.

The temple body stated that legal action is being taken against individuals or groups responsible for creating and spreading these rumours with the intention of misleading devotees and causing confusion.

TTD urged devotees to rely only on official sources for information, including the official website www.tirumala.org or the TTD call centre on 1800 425 4141.

Pilgrims were also asked not to forward or share any unverified or suspicious messages but instead verify details through authorised platforms to avoid unnecessary panic.